Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (PLAY) gains 5.42% for March 2

Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY), a Dallas, Texas, company, gained to close at $46.50 Wednesday after gaining $2.39 (5.42%) on volume of 2,874,238 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $47.19 to a low of $44.13 while Dave & Buster`s Entertainment’s market cap now stands at $2,251,661,130.

About Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Inc

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 141 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

