Datto (MSP) gains 4.69% for February 15

Today, Datto Holding Corp Inc’s (NYSE: MSP) stock gained $1.15, accounting for a 4.69% increase. Datto opened at $24.80 before trading between $25.77 and $24.58 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Datto’s market cap rise to $4,186,096,129 on 294,704 shares -above their 30-day average of 290,789.

About Datto Holding Corp

Datto launched MSP Technology Day in 2020 to bring MSPs a live, educational event that focuses on the technology and tools needed to best serve their clients, fine-tune business practices, and improve their bottom line. Held quarterly, Datto MSP Technology Days have attracted over 6,000 participants to date. An interactive virtual event platform - including a virtual tradeshow of selected integration partners and vendors - allows attendees to network with Datto's technology and market experts as well as peers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

