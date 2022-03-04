Datasea (DTSS) falls 2.59% to Close at $2.63 on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DTSS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Datasea Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: DTSS) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 2.59% decrease. Datasea opened at $2.65 before trading between $2.75 and $2.60 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Datasea’s market cap fall to $63,762,062 on 221,533 shares -below their 30-day average of 563,645.

About Datasea Inc

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education-related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises in recognition of its achievement in high technology products. Datasea's security and technology engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security systems and education technologies tailored to its clients' needs. Through its professional team and strong expertise in the industry, Datasea offers its clients a broad portfolio of security solutions, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure, and digital education tools or programs. For additional company information, please visit: ir.shuhaixinxi.com.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

