Datadog (DDOG) Gains in Active Trading for July 29

Today, Datadog Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:DDOG) was up $6.29 to finish the day Friday at $102.01.

The company opened at $98.50 and shares fluctuated between $102.30 and $96.87 with 6,669,143 shares trading hands.

Datadog is averaging 4,650,891 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 46.26% YTD.

Datadog is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Datadog Inc - Class A

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of its customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

