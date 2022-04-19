Data io (DAIO) Rises 1.42% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DAIO - Market Data & News Trade

Data io Corp. (NASDAQ: DAIO) has gained $0.05 (1.42%) and is currently sitting at $3.58, as of 09:40:31 est on April 19.

887 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 1.26% over the last 5 days and shares fell 23.26% over the last 30 days.

Data io is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Data io Corp.

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

