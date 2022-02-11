Daseke (DSKE) falls 2.67% to Close at $10.95 on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DSKE - Market Data & News Trade

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ: DSKE) shares fell 2.67%, or $0.3 per share, to close Friday at $10.95. After opening the day at $11.21, shares of Daseke fluctuated between $11.40 and $10.90. 449,961 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 638,407. Friday's activity brought Daseke’s market cap to $684,257,539.

Daseke is headquartered in Addison, Texas, and employs more than 4500 people.

About Daseke Inc

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world's most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 5,000 tractors and 11,500 flatbed and specialized trailers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

