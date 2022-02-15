Darling Ingredients (DAR) gains 2.80% on Moderate Volume February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DAR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Darling Ingredients Inc Inc’s (NYSE: DAR) stock gained $1.81, accounting for a 2.80% increase. Darling Ingredients opened at $65.25 before trading between $66.69 and $64.69 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Darling Ingredients’s market cap rise to $10,763,482,329 on 730,313 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,128,332.

About Darling Ingredients Inc

Darling Ingredients Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen its promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing its services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

