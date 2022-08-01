DarioHealth (DRIO) Down in Active Trading for August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DRIO - Market Data & News Trade

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading lower 5.24% to $5.79 on August 1.

216,255 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 157,022 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 52.89% so far in 2022.

DarioHealth shares have moved between $4.11 and $19.39 over the past twelve months.

About DarioHealth Corp

DarioHealth Corp. is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, the Company empowers individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Its cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease.

