Dare (DARE) falls 6.92% on Moderate Volume January 26

Today, Dare Bioscience Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: DARE) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 6.92% decrease. Dare opened at $1.61 before trading between $1.61 and $1.47 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Dare’s market cap fall to $113,370,404 on 2,573,368 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,534,432.

About Dare Bioscience Inc

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women's health. The company's mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

