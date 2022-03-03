Darden Restaurants, (DRI) falls 5.22% on Strong Volume March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DRI - Market Data & News Trade

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) shares fell 5.22%, or $7.33 per share, to close Thursday at $133.14. After opening the day at $141.07, shares of Darden Restaurants, fluctuated between $141.67 and $132.66. 2,625,584 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,138,910. Thursday's activity brought Darden Restaurants,’s market cap to $17,005,130,356.

Darden Restaurants, is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and employs more than 185 people.

About Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

