Darden Restaurants, (DRI) Drops in Active Trading for June 28

Today, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) fell $6.83 to end the day Tuesday at $115.10.

The company started at $122.02 and shares fluctuated between $123.44 and $114.93 with 1,503,490 shares trading hands.

Darden Restaurants, is averaging 1,475,577 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 17.75% YTD.

Darden Restaurants, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-09-22.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Darden Restaurants, visit the company profile.

About Darden Restaurants, Inc.

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's.

