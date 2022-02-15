Daqo New Energy (DQ) gains 8.22% to Close at $41.34 on February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DQ - Market Data & News Trade

Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR (NYSE: DQ), a Chongqing, Chongqing, company, gained to close at $41.34 Tuesday after gaining $3.14 (8.22%) on volume of 649,867 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $41.41 to a low of $39.20 while Daqo New Energy’s market cap now stands at $3,039,051,397.

About Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

