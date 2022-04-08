Daqo New Energy (DQ) Drops 2.59% on April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DQ - Market Data & News Trade

Today Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR (NYSE: DQ) is trading 2.59% down.

The latest price, as of 11:56:05 est, was $42.53. Daqo New Energy dropped $1.14 so far today.

479,493 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Daqo New Energy has a YTD change of 9.00%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-18.

About Daqo New Energy Corp - ADR

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

