Danimer Scientific (DNMR) gains 4.19% on Strong Volume February 1

Today, Danimer Scientific Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: DNMR) stock gained $0.21, accounting for a 4.19% increase. Danimer Scientific opened at $5.20 before trading between $5.41 and $4.97 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Danimer Scientific’s market cap rise to $447,522,126 on 4,943,926 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,425,718.

About Danimer Scientific Inc - Class A

Danimer Scientific is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products sold under the proprietary NodaxTM brand name. For more than a decade, the Company's renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are 100% biodegradable and compostable. Danimer Scientific's products return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. The Company's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end-use products that people use every day. Applications for our biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films, and injection-molded articles, among others. The Company now holds more than 150 patents and pending patent applications in nearly 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

