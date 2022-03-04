Danaos (DAC) falls 4.74% on Strong Volume March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DAC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Danaos Corporation Inc’s (NYSE: DAC) stock fell $4.43, accounting for a 4.74% decrease. Danaos opened at $92.75 before trading between $92.82 and $86.88 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Danaos’s market cap fall to $1,832,696,233 on 701,474 shares -above their 30-day average of 473,841.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Danaos current fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

