Danaher (DHR) Rises 2.84% on March 9

Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) shares climbed 2.84%, or $7.3 per share, as on 11:56:25 est today. Since opening at $263.36, 693,912 shares of Danaher have been traded today and the stock has traded between $264.97 and $261.21.

So far this year the company has a YTD change of 21.80%.

Danaher anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential.

