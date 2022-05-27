Danaher (DHR) Gains 5.87% for May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DHR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) gained $14.78 to close Friday at $266.49.

The company started at $255.50 and shares fluctuated between $266.88 and $254.04 with 2,838,815 shares trading hands.

Danaher is averaging 2,745,040 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 23.43% YTD.

Danaher expects its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

About Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential.

