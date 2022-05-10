Daktronics (DAKT) Climbs in Active Trading for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DAKT - Market Data & News Trade

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) shares moved 2.79% today on 285,292 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 228,504 shares traded.

After closing today at $3.32 the company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-06-08.

Daktronics lost 36.04% so far this year.

About Daktronics Inc.

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit.

