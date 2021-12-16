D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) falls 0.47% on Moderate Volume December 15

Today, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: HEPS) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.47% decrease. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading opened at $2.12 before trading between $2.15 and $1.99 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s market cap fall to $609,176,358 on 1,276,719 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,442,141.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

