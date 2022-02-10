CytomX (CTMX) falls 4.30% for February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTMX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CytomX Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock fell $0.2, accounting for a 4.30% decrease. CytomX opened at $4.58 before trading between $4.68 and $4.38 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw CytomX’s market cap fall to $290,358,566 on 822,583 shares -above their 30-day average of 810,223.

About CytomX Therapeutics Inc

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. CytomX is developing a novel class of investigational conditionally activated antibody therapeutics, based on its Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

