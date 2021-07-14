CynergisTek Inc (CTEK) gains 5.51% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTEK - Market Data & News

CynergisTek Inc (NYSE: CTEK) shares gained 5.51%, or $0.12 per share, to close Tuesday at $2.30. After opening the day at $2.20, shares of CynergisTek fluctuated between $2.45 and $2.16. 509,432 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 147,820. Tuesday's activity brought CynergisTek’s market cap to $27,877,605.

About CynergisTek Inc

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

