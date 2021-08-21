Cymabay (CBAY) falls 0.57% to Close at $3.47 on August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBAY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.57% decrease. Cymabay opened at $3.46 before trading between $3.60 and $3.39 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Cymabay’s market cap fall to $239,422,845 on 759,496 shares -above their 30-day average of 431,253.

About Cymabay Therapeutics Inc

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. CymaBay is developing seladelpar, a potent, selective, orally active PPAR? agonist for patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Seladelpar has received an orphan designation from the US Food and Drug administration (FDA) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA). Seladelpar also received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for early stage PBC and PRIority MEdicines status from the EMA. CymaBay is currently commencing a global, Phase 3 registration study of seladelpar for PBC. This study is a 52-week, placebo-controlled, randomized, phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of seladelpar (RESPONSE) in patients with PBC.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

