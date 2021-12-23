Cyclerion (CYCN) falls 1.71% on Moderate Volume December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYCN - Market Data & News Trade

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares fell 1.71%, or $0.03 per share, to close Wednesday at $1.73. After opening the day at $1.73, shares of Cyclerion fluctuated between $1.78 and $1.70. 153,112 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 532,085. Wednesday's activity brought Cyclerion’s market cap to $74,936,239.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion's lead program is CY6463, a novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulator that modulates a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive impairment and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

