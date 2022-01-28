Cyclerion (CYCN) drops 16.67% on Strong Volume January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYCN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CYCN) stock dropped $0.2, accounting for a 16.67% decrease. Cyclerion opened at $1.22 before trading between $1.23 and $1.00 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Cyclerion’s market cap fall to $43,315,745 on 282,985 shares -above their 30-day average of 235,557.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion's lead program is CY6463, a novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulator that modulates a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive impairment and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

