Cyclacel (CYCC) gains 3.39% in Light Trading on February 7

Today, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CYCC) stock gained $0.11, accounting for a 3.39% increase. Cyclacel opened at $3.20 before trading between $3.45 and $3.20 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Cyclacel’s market cap rise to $33,516,454 on 27,050 shares -below their 30-day average of 56,009.

Cyclacel employs around 18 people with a head office in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology in cancer cells to develop innovative medicines. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating CYC065, a CDK inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid cancers and in combination with venetoclax in patients with advanced hematological malignancies, including CLL and AML. The DNA damage response program is evaluating a sequential regimen of sapacitabine and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with advanced solid cancers and a concomitant regimen of sapacitabine and olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with breast cancer. CYC140, a PLK inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 first-in-human study in patients with advanced leukemias. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

