Cyclacel (CYCC) Falls in Pre-Market Trading for August 19

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) is active in pre-market trading today, August 19, with shares losing 10.86% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 52.44% year-to-date and posted 41.76% higher over the last 5 days.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology in cancer cells to develop innovative medicines. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating CYC065, a CDK inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid cancers and in combination with venetoclax in patients with advanced hematological malignancies, including CLL and AML. The DNA damage response program is evaluating a sequential regimen of sapacitabine and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with advanced solid cancers and a concomitant regimen of sapacitabine and olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with breast cancer. CYC140, a PLK inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 first-in-human study in patients with advanced leukemias. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

