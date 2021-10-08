Cyclacel (CYCC) falls 1.29% in Light Trading on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYCC - Market Data & News Trade

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC), a Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, company, fell to close at $5.34 Thursday after losing $0.07 (1.29%) on volume of 100,546 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.49 to a low of $5.20 while Cyclacel’s market cap now stands at $49,310,147.

Cyclacel currently has roughly 18 employees.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology in cancer cells to develop innovative medicines. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating CYC065, a CDK inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid cancers and in combination with venetoclax in patients with advanced hematological malignancies, including CLL and AML. The DNA damage response program is evaluating a sequential regimen of sapacitabine and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with advanced solid cancers and a concomitant regimen of sapacitabine and olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, in BRCA positive patients with breast cancer. CYC140, a PLK inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 first-in-human study in patients with advanced leukemias. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Visit Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

United Airlines To Expand December Schedule to 3,500 Daily Domestic Flights Moody's Sees Long-Term Economic Benefit to Fuller Racial Integration IBM Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for All US Employees by December 8 Pfizer-BioNTech Ask FDA to Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5 to 11