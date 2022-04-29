Cyanotech (CYAN) Loses 4.28% on April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYAN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cyanotech Corp. (NASDAQ: CYAN) fell 4.28% Friday.

As of 11:37:08 est, Cyanotech is currently sitting at $2.86 and has fallen $0.128 per share.

Cyanotech has moved 11.28% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 7.72% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-22.

About Cyanotech Corp.

Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for more than 30 years, produces BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica®. These all-natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company's mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech's BioAstin® offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*. All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration ('FDA').

