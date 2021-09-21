CVS Health To Hire 25,000 in Virtual Career Event Friday September 24

Video source: YouTube, CBS Philly



CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

On Monday, the largest pharmacy chain by number of stores said that most of the openings are for temporary, full-time and part-time licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail workers.

As part of the hiring spree, Rhode Island-based CVS plans to host a one-day virtual hiring event on Friday, Sept. 24, to recruit workers who can help administer booster vaccine shots — which are pending regulatory approval — as well as COVID-19 tests and coronavirus tests.

According to CVS, its stores have administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million coronavirus tests over the past year and a half.

CVS is among the chains that have recently raised their minimum hourly wage to $15 in order to attract and retain workers amid the nationwide labor shortage.

In March 2020, the pharmacy had announced it would hire 50,000 employees to assist patients and customers during the pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, Neela Montgomery, executive vice president, CVS Health and president, CVS Pharmacy, said, “Every flu season we need additional team members, but this year we're looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

The Biden administration originally planned to make booster shots widely available starting Sept. 20, but last week a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory group rejected broader approval of the shots and only recommended them for Americans age 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness.

