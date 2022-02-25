CVS Health (CVS) gains 3.50% for February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CVS Health Corp Inc’s (NYSE: CVS) stock gained $3.53, accounting for a 3.50% increase. CVS Health opened at $101.40 before trading between $104.86 and $101.19 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw CVS Health’s market cap rise to $136,894,837,432 on 6,429,399 shares -below their 30-day average of 7,310,135.

CVS Health employs around 300000 people with a head office in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About CVS Health Corp

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. It is a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, it is meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, its diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From its innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, it is making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better.

