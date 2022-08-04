CVR Energy (CVI) Loses 5.06% on August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVI - Market Data & News Trade

CVR Energy Inc (NYSE: CVI) shares moved 5.06%, or $1.72 per share, as on 11:52:10 est today. Since opening at $34.04, 299,355 shares of CVR Energy have traded hands and the stock has traded between $34.55 and $32.07.

Already the company is up 105.06%.

CVR Energy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-10-31.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CVR Energy visit the company profile.

About CVR Energy Inc

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 36 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

