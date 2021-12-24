Financial Markets by TradingView

CVR Energy (CVI) falls 0.37% in Light Trading on December 23

Equities Staff  |

Today, CVR Energy Inc Inc’s (NYSE: CVI) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 0.37% decrease. CVR Energy opened at $16.33 before trading between $16.59 and $16.21 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw CVR Energy’s market cap fall to $1,630,606,316 on 347,451 shares -below their 30-day average of 592,348.

About CVR Energy Inc

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 36 percent of the common units of CVR Partners.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Market Movers

