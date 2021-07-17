Cutera Inc (CUTR) gains 0.11% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CUTR - Market Data & News Trade

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares gained 0.11%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $47.06. After opening the day at $47.48, shares of Cutera fluctuated between $48.20 and $46.74. 102,527 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 224,903. Friday's activity brought Cutera’s market cap to $837,822,074.

Cutera is headquartered in Brisbane, California..

About Cutera Inc

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients.

Visit Cutera Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Cutera Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cutera Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer