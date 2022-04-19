Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Rises 2.52% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWK - Market Data & News Trade

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) shares have risen 2.52%, or $0.47 per share, as on 11:53:04 est today. After Opening the Day at $18.64, 147,472 shares of Cushman & Wakefield exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $19.23 and $18.64.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 16.10%.

Cushman & Wakefield is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Cushman & Wakefield plc

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

