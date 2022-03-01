Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) falls 2.69% to Close at $21.33 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cushman & Wakefield plc Inc’s (NYSE: CWK) stock fell $0.59, accounting for a 2.69% decrease. Cushman & Wakefield opened at $22.05 before trading between $22.34 and $21.22 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Cushman & Wakefield’s market cap fall to $4,789,602,697 on 2,111,525 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,042,086.

About Cushman & Wakefield plc

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

