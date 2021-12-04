Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) falls 2.53% to Close at $30.44 on December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SRV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc’s (NYSE: SRV) stock fell $0.79, accounting for a 2.53% decrease. Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund opened at $31.55 before trading between $31.55 and $30.44 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s market cap fall to $66,462,422 on 14,228 shares -above their 30-day average of 6,977.

About Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of seeking a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in master limited partnership (MLP) investments.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

