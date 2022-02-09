CURO (CURO) gains 2.43% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CURO - Market Data & News Trade

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) shares gained 2.43%, or $0.35 per share, to close Wednesday at $14.78. After opening the day at $14.83, shares of CURO fluctuated between $15.23 and $14.43. 159,148 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 173,224. Wednesday's activity brought CURO’s market cap to $597,885,526.

CURO is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas..

About CURO Group Holdings Corp

CURO Group Holdings Corp., operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

Visit CURO Group Holdings Corp’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on CURO Group Holdings Corp and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: CURO Group Holdings Corp’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021