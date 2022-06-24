Cumulus Media (CMLS) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for June 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMLS - Market Data & News Trade

Cumulus Media Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:CMLS) has already risen $0.41 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.04, Cumulus Media has moved 5.10% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 2.43% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Cumulus Media investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cumulus Media Inc. - Class A visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:06:31 est.

About Cumulus Media Inc. - Class A

CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 416 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.

