Cumulus Media (CMLS) gains 0.48% for November 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMLS - Market Data & News Trade

Cumulus Media Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares gained 0.48%, or $0.06 per share, to close Monday at $12.48. After opening the day at $12.45, shares of Cumulus Media fluctuated between $12.70 and $12.23. 35,389 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 39,524. Monday's activity brought Cumulus Media’s market cap to $230,201,625.

Cumulus Media is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia..

About Cumulus Media Inc. - Class A

CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 416 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.

Visit Cumulus Media Inc. - Class A’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its COVID-19 safety regulations for the cruise ship industry into January, citing concerns over the highly contagious Delta variant and breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated travelers.

Under the current measures, called a conditional sailing order, cruise lines have been permitted to operate as long as they adhere to certain precautions, such as requiring vaccinations or testing of crew and passengers as well as face masks onboard.

[More]

Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZ) has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric cars, the first step in the rental car company’s plan to electrify its fleet of a half million cars.

Starting in early November, the Florida-based company will offer Tesla Model 3 compact cars for rent at its airport and neighborhood locations in major US markets and certain European cities, Hertz announced Monday.

[More]

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering

Fast casual salad chain Sweetgreen filed Monday for an initial public offering with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In its Form S-1, the Los Angeles-based company said it plans to sell shares under the ticker symbol “SG,” but did not disclose proposed size, valuation or timing.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Cumulus Media Inc. - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cumulus Media Inc. - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

T. Rowe Price To Acquire Oak Hill Advisors for $4.2 Billion Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files for Initial Public Offering CDC Extends COVID-19 Safety Rules for Cruise Industry Through January 15 Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla Model 3 Vehicles; First Step Toward Electrifying Fleet