Cumberland (CPIX) falls 2.17% to Close at $2.70 on September 22

Today, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CPIX) stock fell $0.06, accounting for a 2.17% decrease. Cumberland opened at $2.74 before trading between $2.78 and $2.70 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Cumberland’s market cap fall to $40,174,917 on 13,217 shares -below their 30-day average of 23,224.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cumberland Emerging Technologies, Inc.(www.cet-fund.com)is a joint initiative between Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vanderbilt University, LaunchTN and WinHealth Pharma. The mission of CET is to bring biomedical technologies and products conceived at Vanderbilt and other regional research centers to the marketplace. CET helps manage the development and commercialization process for select projects and provides expertise on intellectual property, regulatory, manufacturing and marketing issues that are critical to successful new biomedical products. CET's Life Sciences Center, located in Nashville, Tennessee, provides laboratory space, equipment and infrastructure to early-stage life sciences companies.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

