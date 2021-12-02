Cumberland (CPIX) drops 18.49% to Close at $4.10 on December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CPIX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CPIX) stock dropped $0.93, accounting for a 18.49% decrease. Cumberland opened at $4.08 before trading between $4.40 and $3.67 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Cumberland’s market cap fall to $60,719,475 on 12,687,654 shares -above their 30-day average of 11,372,092.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cumberland Emerging Technologies, Inc.(www.cet-fund.com)is a joint initiative between Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vanderbilt University, LaunchTN and WinHealth Pharma. The mission of CET is to bring biomedical technologies and products conceived at Vanderbilt and other regional research centers to the marketplace. CET helps manage the development and commercialization process for select projects and provides expertise on intellectual property, regulatory, manufacturing and marketing issues that are critical to successful new biomedical products. CET's Life Sciences Center, located in Nashville, Tennessee, provides laboratory space, equipment and infrastructure to early-stage life sciences companies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

