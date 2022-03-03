Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) falls 5.44% on Moderate Volume March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CGEM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cullinan Oncology Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CGEM) stock fell $0.78, accounting for a 5.44% decrease. Cullinan Oncology opened at $14.43 before trading between $14.59 and $13.42 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Cullinan Oncology’s market cap fall to $592,799,208 on 112,274 shares -below their 30-day average of 169,497.

About Cullinan Oncology Inc

Cullinan Management is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

