Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) falls 0.19% to Close at $125.38 on December 22

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a San Antonio, Texas, company, fell to close at $125.38 Wednesday after losing $0.24 (0.19%) on volume of 216,945 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $126.50 to a low of $124.72 while Cullen Frost Bankers’s market cap now stands at $7,988,587,703.

About Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding company, headquartered in San Antonio, with $40.1 billion in assets at September 30, 2020. Frost provides a wide range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals across Texas in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped clients with their financial needs during three centuries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

