Cuentas Inc (CUEN) drops 12.86% for July 26

Today, Cuentas Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CUEN) stock dropped $0.495, accounting for a 12.86% decrease. Cuentas opened at $3.67 before trading between $3.72 and $3.35 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Cuentas’s market cap fall to $46,398,311 on 527,997 shares -below their 30-day average of 15,169,656.

About Cuentas Inc

Cuentas, Inc. is a Fintech company utilizing technical innovation together with existing and emerging technologies to deliver accessible, efficient and reliable mobile, new-era and traditional financial services to consumers. Cuentas is proactively applying technology and compliance requirements to improve the availability, delivery, reliability and utilization of financial services especially to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved segments of today’s society. Its products are supported by its core methods, procedures, contracts and intellectual property.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

