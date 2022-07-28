Cuentas (CUEN) Rises 12.18% on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CUEN - Market Data & News Trade

Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ: CUEN) shares moved 12.18%, or $0.0597 per share, as on 10:57:36 est today. Since opening at $0.50, 8,771 shares of Cuentas exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $0.55 and $0.49.

This year the company has moved YTD 63.16%.

Cuentas anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Cuentas Inc

Cuentas, Inc. is a Fintech company utilizing technical innovation together with existing and emerging technologies to deliver accessible, efficient and reliable mobile, new-era and traditional financial services to consumers. Cuentas is proactively applying technology and compliance requirements to improve the availability, delivery, reliability and utilization of financial services especially to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved segments of today’s society. Its products are supported by its core methods, procedures, contracts and intellectual property.

