Cuentas (CUEN) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for August 30

Cuentas Inc (NASDAQ:CUEN) has already fallen $-0.0794 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.72, Cuentas has moved 11.01% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 10.07% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Cuentas investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:03:00 est.

About Cuentas Inc

Cuentas, Inc. is a Fintech company utilizing technical innovation together with existing and emerging technologies to deliver accessible, efficient and reliable mobile, new-era and traditional financial services to consumers. Cuentas is proactively applying technology and compliance requirements to improve the availability, delivery, reliability and utilization of financial services especially to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved segments of today’s society. Its products are supported by its core methods, procedures, contracts and intellectual property.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

