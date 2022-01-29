Cue (CUE) falls 9.51% in Active Trading on January 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CUE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cue Biopharma Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: CUE) stock fell $0.76, accounting for a 9.51% decrease. Cue opened at $7.99 before trading between $7.99 and $6.58 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Cue’s market cap fall to $229,631,640 on 1,173,392 shares -above their 30-day average of 427,281.

About Cue Biopharma Inc

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient's body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT ™(Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) is designed to harness the body's intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

