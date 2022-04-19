CTS (CTS) Gains 2.99% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTS - Market Data & News Trade

CTS Corp. (NYSE: CTS) shares have risen 2.99%, or $1.015 per share, as on 11:44:03 est today. Since opening the day at $34.18, 25,281 shares of CTS have traded hands and the stock has moved between $34.92 and $34.18.

Already the company has moved YTD 7.55%.

CTS anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CTS visit the company profile.

About CTS Corp.

CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

