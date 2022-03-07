CTO Realty Growth- New (CTO) Loses in Active Trading for March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTO - Market Data & News Trade

CTO Realty Growth Inc- New (NYSE:CTO) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading down 2.29% to $64.82 on March 7.

51,712 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 32,640 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 8.01% so far in 2022.

CTO Realty Growth- New shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About CTO Realty Growth Inc- New

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.8 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease REIT.

