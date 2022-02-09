CTI (CTIC) gains 2.48% on Moderate Volume February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTIC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CTI BioPharma Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: CTIC) stock gained $0.05, accounting for a 2.48% increase. CTI opened at $2.04 before trading between $2.11 and $2.04 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw CTI’s market cap rise to $200,153,318 on 617,440 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,235,678.

About CTI BioPharma Corp

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The company concentrates its efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, the company has recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

